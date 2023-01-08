Imran Khan hopes election schedule to be unveiled in February

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has expressed hopes that the election schedule is likely to be announced in February, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While talking to social media activists in Lahore, Imran Khan said that fresh elections are inevitable for addressing the national issues. He expressed hopes that election schedule will be unveiled in February.

He alleged that the ineligible rules destroyed the national economy. He added that one month is very important for the country and the incumbent government is still waiting for foreign aid.

Khan slammed the incumbent government for having no plan to improve the economy. He added that the current rulers are just willing to dissolve their cases. He clarified that PTI is not seeking anyone’s support but fair and free elections in the country.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan blamed former chief of army staff (COAS) Gen retd Qamar Javed Bajwa for ‘pushing Pakistan into crises’.

The former premier made these remarks while addressing a women’s convention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Karachi via video link from his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

Imran Khan said that Gen Bajwa was solely responsible for pushing Pakistan into the mess it is in today, reiterating that he had sent Shaukat Tarin with a message that the country’s economy would not be handled if political instability was created at that time.

“We all know who was the one whose decision pushed Pakistan into crisis,” he said, adding that he had predicted this ‘instability’ seven months ago.

The PTI chief lambasted the Sharif and Zardari families for ‘ruining’ the country’s economy, saying that Pakistan stopped developing when these two families made a partnership in the 90s.

Imran Khan further said that the country’s future was connected with his party’s struggle. “The two major political parties, who were in power for 30 years, are now coalition partners,” he said, adding that the people were now seeing towards PTI.

