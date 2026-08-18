ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Senator Nasir Mehmood Butt on Tuesday described the Supreme Court’s order to shift Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to Shifa International Hospital as part of what he called a conspiracy against PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered authorities to immediately shift Imran Khan to Shifa International Hospital for medical treatment.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Senator Nasir Mehmood Butt, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works, said, “It seems that another conspiracy against Nawaz Sharif’s government has begun.”

Commenting on the decision to move Imran Khan from Adiala Jail to hospital, Butt said, “The PTI founder has gone where he wanted to go.”

He alleged that conspiracies had repeatedly been launched against Nawaz Sharif, but the PML-N leader had always returned to power.

“Nawaz Sharif has faced conspiracies every time, but he has always come back,” Butt said.

His remarks came shortly after Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry told the Senate that the government would implement the Supreme Court’s order regarding Imran Khan’s health in letter and spirit.

Dr Tariq Fazal said the government would comply with the court’s decision to shift the PTI founder to Shifa International Hospital for medical treatment.

He said neither Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif nor the government had the authority to overturn or alter court decisions.

The minister said the Supreme Court’s decision demonstrated the independence of the judiciary and welcomed what he described as the PTI’s acknowledgment that courts were providing justice on merit.

Dr Tariq Fazal also recalled that PML-N leaders, including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Rana Sanaullah, had faced imprisonment and sought relief through the courts.