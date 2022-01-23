PM Imran Khan initiates Save Afghan Lives trend on Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday asked people to join an international initiative launched by him to create awareness about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter from his personal handle, Imran Khan used the hashtag of Save Afghan Live and said that he would add his voice also and want people to join an international initiative to raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan

He said that the looming crisis in Afghanistan has put millions of Afghans, especially children at risk of starvation.

I will add my voice also and want people to join an international initiative to raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan, putting at risk of starvation millions of Afghans, especially children. #SaveAfghanLives pic.twitter.com/HFrsAOfZSm — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 23, 2022

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the international community to provide “immediate humanitarian relief to millions of Afghans on the brink of starvation”.

“There is an urgency for the international community, as well as their obligation under the unanimously adopted UN principle of Responsibility To Protect (R2P), to provide immediate humanitarian relief to millions of Afghans on the brink of starvation,” Prime Minister Khan tweeted.

He shared a foreign media report about former British prime minister Gordon Brown’s letter to the foreign secretary, Liz Truss, calling on her to help raise $4.5bn (£3.3bn) for Afghanistan.

The former UK premier warned that more than 23 million people were at risk of starvation if aid did not materialise.

“We are witnessing a shameful but also self-defeating failure to prevent famine,” the Guardian report quoted him as saying. He added the UK should urgently take a lead in resuming the delivery of aid dramatically halted after the Taliban takeover of Kabul.

