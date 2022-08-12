Imran Khan invites Pakistanis especially youth to ‘Haqeeqi Azadi jalsa’

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Friday invited Pakistanis especially youth to join him on August 13 in Lahore for ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ public gathering, ARY NEWS reported.

Imran Khan took to Twitter and asked the youth to join him on the night of August 13 in Lahore to celebrate the 75th independence of Pakistan.

My invitation to all Pakistanis, esp our youth, to join us on 13 August night in Lahore for our Haqeeqi Azadi jalsa & celebrations marking 75 years of Pakistan. #حقیقی_آزادی_جلسہ pic.twitter.com/PjyLUFwOaE — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 12, 2022

On Thursday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan said that they will show the nation the road to real independence in their August 13 gathering in Lahore.

Addressing the participants of a convention organized on the occasion of world minorities day PTI Chief Imran Khan said that a small elite has taken over the country. Their fight is against this elite, which thinks it is above the law, he added.

The former Premier said that real justice means that the poor and the rich should be treated equally by the law. No country can progress without justice, it is what separates humans from other animals, he added.

The PTI Cheif said that Islam believes in equality for all humans, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) created the state of Madina and made all humans equal citizens of the region, he added. The Caliphs appeared in courts on minorities’ allegations and defended themselves, he added.

He added that Muhammad Ali Jinnah wanted the Hindus and Muslims to fight the British together but he parted ways after he got to know the congress party’s intentions. He was an advocate of Muslim and Hindu rights, he added.

Comments