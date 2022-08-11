Imran Khan to reveal road map to ‘real independence’ on Aug 13

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Thursday said that they will show the nation the road to real independence in their August 13 gathering in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Addressing the participants of a convention organized on the occasion of world minorities day PTI Chief Imran Khan said that a small elite has taken over the country. Their fight is against this elite, which thinks it is above the law, he added.

The former Premier said that real justice means that the poor and the rich should be treated equally by the law. No country can progress without justice, it is what separates humans from other animals, he added.

The PTI Cheif said that Islam believes in equality for all humans, Prophet Muhammad created the state of Madina and made all humans equal citizens of the region, he added. The Caliphs appeared in courts on minorities’ allegations and defended themselves, he added.

He added that Muhammad Ali Jinnah wanted the Hindus and Muslims to fight the British together but he parted ways after he got to know the congress party’s intentions. He was an advocate of Muslim and Hindu rights, he added.

Also Read: Imran Khan condemns arrest of wife of Shahbaz Gill’s assistant

Talking about the arrest of ARY News Head Ammad Yousuf he said that in which democracy people are arrested like this? Ammad’s daughter is in shock, he added.

Comments