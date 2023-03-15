Imran Khan is a foreign agent, alleges Fazlur Rehman

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman has alleged that PTI chief ‘Imran Khan is a foreign agent’ and they will not let his agenda be successful in the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said in a statement that Imran Khan put his political party against the state. He added that all resources should be used to establish state writ.

“Situation is very tense. Some people are telling us that Imran Khan should not be arrested. We want to ask them whether people were not arrested during Khan’s government.”

He alleged that the PTI chief is a ‘coward’ who is hiding inside his home and pushing his workers forward. Fazl said that Imran Khan has no role in national politics. He claimed that ‘trained people’ are resisting the authorities at Zaman Park and should be arrested to ascertain their motives.

“CIA representative Zalmay Khalilzad is now tweeting in the favour of Imran Khan. Our stance is right that Imran Khan is a foreign agent and everything in Pakistan is happening at his behest. We will not let his agenda be successful in Pakistan.”

“Pakistan cannot bear the consequences of PTI chief’s mistakes and protect our country from such evils.”

Regarding fresh elections, the PDM head said that they were also demanding polls in the previous government but Khan was fleeing from the elections. “We are having concerns about some issues. Law and order situation becomes an issue in ex-FATA and the whole Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Moreover, the census is also underway.”

Fazlur Rehman expressed reservations about the organisation of elections in two provinces on the basis of separate census data.

