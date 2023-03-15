Imran Khan should surrender before police ‘bravely’: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PMLN) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday suggested Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan not to put party workers in trouble and surrender bravely, ARY News reported.

The senior politician Shahid Khaqan expressed that the PTI chairman Imran Khan should not put party workers in trouble and surrender before the police, adding that the political leaders should not be afraid of arrests.

He said that the PMLN leader was kept in jail against false accusations, adding that he did not conduct any illegal act by taking gifts from Tosha Khana.

In a statement, Shahid Khaqan said that the former premier Nawaz Sharif will himself decide his return to Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan told foreign media that he is mentally prepared to get arrested.

While talking to Al-Jazeera, Imran Khan said that he has secured protective bail from the court till March 1 but police reached to arrest him four days before the hearing. He questioned the legality of the police raid with an arrest warrant before the expiry of his protective bail.

Khan said that his lawyers are waiting to appear before the court on Wednesday morning where they will challenge the arrest warrant. He added that they can stage peaceful protests in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

The PTI chief said that peaceful protests for fundamental rights are part of democracy. He added that he has never incited PTI workers for violence in his 26-year political career.

He said that a false case related to Toshakhana gifts was filed against him. The government has so far registered 80 cases of treason, murder, terrorism and contempt of religion against him within a few months.

Imran Khan said that he will approach the Supreme Court (SC) to club all cases. He said that former Indian prime minister Narasimha Rao was also facing threats to his life and all cases against him were clubbed together. Rao had also survived an assassination attempt.

