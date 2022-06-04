Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has said that Chairman Imran Khan is coming to Islamabad tomorrow. Charter of the economy is an idiotic concept, he added.

The PTI Cheif would chair an important session of the PTI core committee in Islamabad, Fawad added.

The former Information minister said that the Interior Minister claims that he would not let Imran Khan travel from KPK to other provinces but he is coming to the capital tomorrow. The supreme court should take notice of the interior minister’s threats, he demanded.

He added that does the incumbent government want to turn the country into a fighting ring? doing so would not improve the crisis but only add to it. The government did not follow Supreme Court’s orders when PTI marched toward Islamabad the first time, the SC should take notice of such acts, he added.

The PTI leader said that they are not a militant party like the Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam (JUI-F), they are a party of middle-class people. The consequences would be grave if the country’s biggest federal party is pushed to the wall, he added.

Fawad added that the ‘Charter of Economy’ is an idiotic concept, different parties have different economic models, and they can not form a consensus on a single economic policy. The establishment would be criticized until it meddles with political matters of the country, he added.

