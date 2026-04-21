RAWALPINDI: Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, on Tuesday reiterated that the party’s founder remains its undisputed leader, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media at Gorakhpur Factory checkpoint in Rawalpindi, Aleema Khan asserted that Imran Khan “was, is, and will always remain the chairman” of the party. She emphasized that the PTI founder had devoted over three decades to building the political movement.

She clarified that while she may be eligible for a formal position within the party, her primary role is to stand by her brother during what she described as a critical phase.

Aleema Khan further stated that following his removal from government, Imran Khan initiated what she termed a “genuine resistance movement,” adding that his political struggle has significantly raised public awareness about democratic rights and political accountability in Pakistan.

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Highlighting the role of the electorate, she said the people of Pakistan have the right to question their elected representatives through the power of their vote.

Referring to recent political developments, she claimed that the government had urged PTI not to stage protests on April 9, alleging that Ayaz Sadiq personally made requests in this regard.

She also revealed that due to mounting pressure on the government, PTI had demanded the transfer of Imran Khan to a hospital.

Concluding her remarks, Aleema Khan said that dialogue would continue and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to remain completely peaceful in its political activities.