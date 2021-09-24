PM Imran Khan visits ISI headquarters, gets briefing on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan along with top civil and military leadership visited the headquarters of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) today where they were briefed over recent developments in Afghanistan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the prime minister was accompanied by three services’ chiefs, federal ministers and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal, and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI along with key Federal Ministers, Chief Ministers of Balochistan and KP visited Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat. pic.twitter.com/hjmECRhOUP — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) September 24, 2021



DG ISI Major General Faiz Hameed welcomed the delegation at the spy agency’s headquarters as they were briefed over the recent developments in Afghanistan.

A comprehensive briefing was given to the national and military leadership on the national security and regional dynamics with a focus on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

The prime minister appreciated the diligent efforts of Inter Services Intelligence for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.

Prime Minister has made multiple visits to ISI headquarters during the ongoing year in the last such visit, he chaired a meeting of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee there which was attended by heads of intelligence agencies, Intelligence Bureau (IB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and senior members of the federal cabinet.

“Those accompanied the prime minister in the meeting included Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed,” a handout issued regarding the meeting said.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing on enhancing intelligence cooperation as he expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee.

The sources shared that the prime minister was also briefed on progress in the Afghan peace process.

The prime minister has formed a special committee aimed at dealing with security issues, the sources said adding that the body would include Fawad Chaudhry and Sheikh Rasheed besides also having representation from law enforcement authorities (LEAs).

They said that the body would help in strengthening coordination in security issues.