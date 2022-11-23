Imran Khan issues instructions to party leaders on November 26 protest

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has started coordinating with party leaders to succeed their November 26 Rawalpindi protest, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PTI Chief contacted party leaders to communicate the strategy for their November 26 protest from Lahore to Rawalpindi. The PTI Chief agreed to reach Rawalpindi via helicopter on November 26.

The decision regarding staying in Rawalpindi would be made on the spot. The PTI Chief has ordered MPAs and MNAs to bring workers along with them. Every lawmaker has been instructed to bring at least 2000-3000 workers to the protest.

The PTI Chief also ordered to have foolproof security for the rallies.

According to PTI, Rawalpindi divisions’ provincial ministers would be responsible for hosting the rallies coming from across the country. However, KPK and Punjab leaders have been instructed to keep three-day rations.

The PTI Chief has ordered the party workers to reach Rawalpindi to reach until November 25.

