ECP to hear PTI prohibited funding case today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed the hearing of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case, ARY News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hear the PTI prohibited funding case today. Earlier, the commission delisted the case twice.

The commission had earlier fixed the hearing of the PTI prohibited funding case on November 15 and 19.

READ: ECP SEEKS REPLY IN PTI PROHIBITED FUNDING SEIZURE CASE

On November 6, the ECP had postponed PTI’s prohibited funding case’s hearing and set the PML-N and PPP funding cases for hearing.

The ECP had set the hearing of the PPP and PML-N funding case on PTI leader Farrukh Habib’s plea.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja had directed ECP to fix the hearings of the PPP and PML-N foreign funding pleas.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib had filed a petition against the PPP and the PML-N at the ECP.

