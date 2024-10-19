PTI founder, others acquitted in Azadi March case

ISLAMABAD: PTI founder Imran Khan several other party leaders, including KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, have been acquitted in the Azadi March case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the civil judge Shehzad Khan announced the verdict and acquitted Raja Khurram Shehzad, Imran Ismail and Ali Nawaz Awan.

It is to be noted that several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including former prime minister Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others were booked by police in various FIRs related to Azadi March.

The police had registered 42 cases against senior leaders and workers of the PTI for agitation in the aftermath of clashes erupted between the police and the PTI leader in the provincial capital.

In a separate development, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of the petition filed by former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, seeking a court order to the government not to hold his military trial in May 9-related cases.

Read more: Khawaja Asif hints at likely military trial of PTI founder

The order was passed by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb when he was informed that the government had not taken any decision about the military trial of PTI founder Imran Khan yet.

During the hearing, the Additional Attorney General of Pakistan (AAG) Munawar Iqbal Duggal told the court that if any such decision was taken, the legal procedure would be followed.

“If the government decided in favour of the trial, it would first file an application in the court of a civil magistrate,” he informed.