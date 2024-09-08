web analytics
Khawaja Asif hints at likely military trial of PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has hinted at likely military trial being conducted of the PTI’s founder.

In an interview to private television channel, Defence Minister said that the evidence against the PTI founder moving towards a military trial. “It is explicit that the party’s founder will face military trial,” minister said.

“Faiz Hameed will be intending to put all the debris over the PTI founder,” Asif said. “The May 09 incidents must have planned from somewhere,” defence minister said. “There should be instructions from May 09 incidents by the PTI founder,” he stressed. “He had heart burn of being deprived of the government,” Khawaja Asif observed.

“Faiz Hameed was also distressed, he wanted to become the Army Chief,” defence minister said. “He had contacted with the PML-N leadership and also presented guarantees,” PML-N veteran said.

