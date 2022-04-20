Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Yar Muhammad

Imran Khan advised to address Lahore rally via video link amid security threat

LAHORE: Deputy commissioner Lahore has written a letter to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership regarding the security threats ahead of tomorrow’s public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.

According to ARY News, the deputy commissioner wrote a letter to the PTI leadership stating that there were security concerns at the Minar-e-Pakistan rally.

Amid security threats, Imran Khan has been advised to address the public rally via video link, the DC stated in a letter penned to the PTI leadership.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan asked the masses if they want an independent Pakistan then they must come to Minar-e-Pakistan to attend PTI’s protest rally on Thursday (April 21).

Imran Khan in a video message before the Minar-e-Pakistan rally had said, “I invite all Pakistanis to join this struggle. On Thursday, I’m going to hold the largest rally in the history of Pakistan at Minar-e-Pakistan.”

He had said that at the same place the Pakistan Resolution was passed in 1940, the Muslims of India decided to live in an independent country called Pakistan.

