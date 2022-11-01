Imran Khan lambasts Rana Sanaullah for ‘hurling threats’

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has once again turned his guns towards Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, saying that the latter was ‘hurling threats’ at the party leadership, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants of the meeting in Gujranwala, the former premier said that Rana Sanaullah was hurling threats while sitting in Islamabad, maintaining that he would not bow down to anyone except Allah Almighty.

Criticising the interior minister’s move to deploy Sindh police personnel, Imran Khan claimed that Rana Sanaullah has gathered over 30,000 personnel and had spent almost Rs410 million of people’s money on security.

“Rana Sanaullah, the police you have deployed will also join the Haqeeqi Azadi March”, he said, adding that the security personnel will also join the movement because they were too against thieves. He added that the PML-N leader’s time has come now.

The PTI chairman hailed the party’s supporters in Gujranwala, saying that the city had broken “Lahore’s record today”. “I want all of you to participate in this revolution. When I reach Islamabad, I will give a call to the entire country to reach the capital,” he added.

Imran Khan also said that his nation won’t bow down in front of anyone, nor would be scared of anyone. “We will first bring the real freedom and then build a great nation,” he told the charged supporters.

Without naming anyone, he said they decided to take action against corrupt people in ‘closed rooms’ and later they give NRO to the thieves. “Listen to me, we are not sheep and we will not bow down to anyone,” he added.

“If we accept the thieves imposed on us through a foreign conspiracy, then the nation will be destroyed,” the former premier said, urging the people of Pakistan to join PTI long march against the incumbent government.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) resumed its long march journey towards Islamabad from Gujranwala as the party’s protest march entered the fifth day. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf halted the fourth day’s activities in Chand Da Qila, Gujranwala on Monday.

Addressing his first speech on day five of his march near Super Asia Point, Gujranwala, the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan fired broadsides at Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

Imran Khan lashed out at former premier Nawaz Sharif, saying that the latter fled Pakistan by submitting “fake” medical reports. PTI chief said that he will defeat Nawaz Sharif in his own constituency.

“Listen Nawaz… when you come back, I will defeat you in your constituency!” he said while challenging PML-N supremo.

While attacking PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, Khan said that he will now go after former president. “Asif Zardari get ready for my arrival in Sindh,” he said.

