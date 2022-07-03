Imran Khan likely to visit Karachi, Hyderabad this month

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is likely to visit Karachi and Hyderabad this month, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

The visit is expected in the context of upcoming by-polls in NA-245, the seat fell vacant after the death of PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain and the second phase of Local Government (LG) polls in Sindh.

Imran Khan is also expected to address party workers during his visits to Karachi and Hyderabad. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh chapter president Ali Zaidi has also confirmed the

It may be recalled that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to contest by-election on NA-245 seat that fell vacant after the death of PTI lawmaker Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain.

Addressing a press conference today, PTI leader and former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the party will contest the NA-245 election, pointing out that all political parties, including MQM, have been rejected by the citizens.

