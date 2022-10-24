Imran Khan likely to visit Lahore on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is likely to visit Lahore on Wednesday, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to sources, the former premier has summoned a joint session of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) in Lahore.

Sources told ARY News that Imran Khan would chair the joint session – to be held on Wednesday at 06:00pm in Chief Minister’s (CM) House.

The PTI Chairman will give an action plan to parliamentary party amid the country’s current political situation, sources added.

During his visit to Lahore, Imran Khan will also meet Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi. He would also meet Provincial Minister Aslam Iqbal and other Punjab ministers.

Last week, Punjab assembly passed resolution condemning the disqualification of the former prime minister by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a Toshakhana case.

The resolution was tabled by former chief minister Usman Buzdar in Punjab Assembly, condemning the disqualification of PTI Chairman in a Toshakhana case.

The resolution reads: “The decision by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raa Sultan was based on malice and its purpose was tantamount to harming Pakistan.” It noted that the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) had declared Imran Khan as Sadiq and Amin.

The resolution was passed with majority as the opposition members – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) – did not vote for it and its lawmakers continued creating ruckus.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

The ECP stated that Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices and ordered to register criminal cases against the PTI chairman.

A five-member bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja reserved the verdict on September 19 in the Toshakhana reference against former premier Imran Khan.

Prior to the announcement of the verdict, the ECP issued notices to the parties including the former prime minister in the reference.

