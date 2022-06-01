Imran Khan says will announce long march date after SC verdict

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said he will announce the long march date after Supreme Court’s verdict, ARY News reported.

“We have moved SC for the protection of long march,” Imran Khan said while addressing the social media workers in Peshawar. The court has been asked how come ‘criminals’ be allowed to do shelling over the marchers, Khan said.

Imran Khan said those who are facing corruption cases of billions of rupees are ruling Pakistan again.

We will never accept this ‘imported’ government, Imran Khan said and asked the participants to carry on the moment against the incumbent governemnt as they are participating in Jihad.

Recalling the Model Town massacre, the ousted prime minister said Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah should have been behind the bars for allegedly passing orders to kill 14 people in the Model Town.

Rana Sanaullah is being held responsible for the murder of 22 people by his own party colleague. They are trying to harass the people again.

He appreciated the rule of social media workers for covering the Azadi Long March and thanked families for attending the march. Imran Khan regretted that the shells that should have been used against terrorists, were fired upon the peaceful marchers.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan will prosper when the alleged ruling corrupts will be defeated.

The former prime minister said the date for a long march towards Islamabad will be announced after the verdict of the Supreme Court as PTI has moved to the top court for the protection of the marchers.

SC moved for protection ahead of PTI long march

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan against arrests and blockades during the long march led by party chairman Imran Khan and asked the apex court to provide protection against these tactics in future.

The PTI in its plea asked the apex court to direct federal and provincial governments against violent measures against the peaceful marchers in future besides also issuing directives to the inspector generals of police (IGs) against the arrest of leaders and activists of the PTI.

