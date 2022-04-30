Imran Khan announces long march to Islamabad in May

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Saturday asked his party workers and supporters to march towards Islamabad in the last week of May to protest against what he termed a “corrupt and imported government”, ARY News reported.

عوام آ رہی ہے اس ظلم کو مٹانے کے لئے pic.twitter.com/gxE8EJODjP — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) April 30, 2022

The PTI chief, in a video message on social media, said that Pakistan and its people have been insulted as a corrupt government has been imposed in the country through a foreign-sponsored conspiracy.

He urged every Pakistani, whether a PTI supporter or not, to march towards Islamabad in the last week of May to stage his protest against the blatant insult of his country.

It is pertinent to note here that Imran Khan has been hinting at a huge march to the country’s capital since his ouster from power earlier this month.

His party has staged three huge rallies in Karachi, Peshawar and Lahore where he demanded fresh elections.

Karachi Jalsa: Imran Khan says ‘Pakistan’s real independence more important than my life’

Just yesterday, PTI chief, while speaking to party workers in Multan, expressed fear that the “corrupt government” might resort to his character assassination after seeing his popularity.

He also announced to issue a white paper on corruption of current PM Shehbaz Sharif and former PM Nawaz Sharif.

“Shehbaz Sharif has corruption cases amounting to Rs40billion. Imposing a government of such crooks and thieves is an insult of the people (of Pakistan), I will issue a white paper on corruption of the Sharif clan,” Imran Khan had said.

