All they have against me is box of pineapple? asks Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Monday lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan ‘for stealing gifts’ from Toshakhana, saying that all PTI have against her was a box of pineapple, ARY News reported.

Addressing a gathering of the PML-N ‘young leagers’ in Lahore, the PML-N chief organiser claimed that there was no wristwatch in her name, but just a pineapple.

“All they have against me is a box of pineapple?” Maryam Nawaz asked, claiming that Imran Khan and his wife committed money laundering by selling Toshakhana gifts abroad.

She pointed out that the incumbent government declassified the details of Toshakhana, but Imran Khan refused to provide the records when asked by the court. “Those who didn’t steal from Toshkhana make details public,” she added.

The PML-N leader further said that Imran Khan was misguiding the youth and using them for negative activities. “A so-called leader [Khan], who was unable to share the grief of deceased party worker Zille Shah, how he would protect the rights of the youth of the country,” she added.

“The PTI chief did not spare the body of his worker, who sacrificed his life for the party, and played politics over it and tried to get political mileage out of his death,” Maryam added.

She also said that the political parties should not raise hollow slogans like the PTI was doing, but take practical steps to bring the youth into the mainstream.

She said the performance of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), led by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, was self-evident, as a number of initiatives were taken to make the youth self-dependent during the party rule, besides providing them with all facilities in the education sector.

“Prices of the commodities remained under control during the PML-N government and people were happy with the government”, she said adding that the PML-N also signed an IMF deal, but it not only completed it successfully but also kept the prices of the commodities under control.

Read More: Imran Khan deposited 50 state gifts in Toshakhana: record

On the other hand, she added that the deal, signed by the “corrupt and incompetent PTI government” was never implemented and it caused inflation in the country.

“The PML-N left the government in 2018 with growth rate of 6 percent, while during its four-year rule, the PTI rolled back the economic progress and brought the GDP to around 2 percent,” she added.

Maryam Nawaz claimed that the PTI government made the worst victimisation of the PML-N leadership and fabricated cases were registered against them. “The entire party leadership faced the cases and appeared in courts; however, nothing was proved against any of the PML-N leader”, she added.

Read More: Govt declassifies Toshakhana records

Maryam Nawaz said that politics of the PTI was all about levelling baseless accusations against the opponents. “Pakistan was capable enough to tackle any external threat; however the country was facing internal threats only as political polarisation was a major threat the country was facing right now,” she added.

Comments