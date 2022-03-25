‘Mouse No 1’ Shehbaz Sharif dreaming of premiership: PM Imran Khan

MANSEHRA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday once again took direct jibes at opposition and termed Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto, “the three mice” who are planning to capture him”.

Addressing a public rally, PM Imran Khan said that people like PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif- whose peons have their millions in bank accounts- are unfit to do politics in civilised countries adding that even if Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif start politics in UK, the UK will be left bankrupt in a short time.

“Shehbaz Sharif has such a (slavish) mindset that he couldn’t help himself but say that Imran Khan shouldn’t have out rightly said ‘absolutely not’ to US. I have named Shehbaz ‘Cherry Blossom’ (shoe polish) for wherever he sees a US or European boot, he starts to polish it,” said the premier.

He told a huge crowd of his supporters that the opposition parties are good for nothing and have only united against him for he wants to hold them accountable for their corruption.

About Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said that he tries not to call him ‘diesel’ but people start chanting ‘diesel diesel’ slogans whenever he speaks to a public rally.

The PM asked the crowd, why the JUI-F chief, “who has done politics in the name of Islam”, never did anything against Islamophobia like the PTI government led by him did recently.

