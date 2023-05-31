Imran Khan ‘mastermind’ of May 9 violence, says Talal Chaudhary

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Talal Chaudhry said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is the ‘mastermind’ of May 9 violence, ARY News reported.

As per details, Talal Chaudhary said that May 9 violence was carried out with proper planning. The PTI chief had said, when he was arrested, it was obvious that people will attack the buildings, Talal Chaudhary added.

He accused Imran Khan of ruining the future of young generation, he should sympathize with them but PTI is carrying out propaganda now to save the May 9 suspects from conviction.

Talal Chaudhary maintained that PML-N will rush into adding the dissident PTI members. They will not allow the former PTI member who held press conferences, from hiding behind PML-N.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer Maryam Nawaz said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan incited youth for May 9 violence.

She lambasted PTI chief Imran Khan saying that they have burned down the country and now asking why their supporter are booked in the violence cases. She warned that if they carry out terrorism cases will registered against them.

Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan has ruined the youth and incited them to spread violence. Now their Parents are facing terrorism cases while their sons are enjoying their life abroad.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.