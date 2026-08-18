KARACHI: Former president Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday expressed serious concern over the health of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, describing his medical reports as “alarming” and calling for his immediate transfer to a hospital.

A medical report on Imran Khan’s health was submitted to the Supreme Court by the superintendent of Adiala Jail. According to the report, doctors prescribed medicines for Khan on August 10 for blood-vessel dilation, blood pressure and anxiety.

In a statement on X, Dr Alvi said he had reviewed the medical reports with several specialists and was particularly concerned about Khan’s anxiety and stress levels, heart palpitations and high blood pressure.

“I have known Imran Khan for more than 35 years. Stress was never his weakness,” Alvi said, adding that the reported stress levels reflected the impact of prolonged imprisonment and isolation.

He said Khan’s reported anxiety could be linked to concerns about the country’s situation, his colleagues and workers in jail, grieving families, and his own isolation from developments outside prison. Alvi also expressed concern over Khan’s family, including Bushra Bibi and his sisters.

Alvi said Khan was taking Citanil and Lexotanil three times a day, which, in his view, indicated treatment for anxiety rather than merely sleeplessness.

“Sleeplessness is not mentioned in the report, but looking at the medications, it is almost certainly there too”, he added.

He also expressed concern over Khan’s reported heart rate of 54 beats per minute, saying it represented a significant change from Khan’s historically lower resting heart rate.

The former president said Khan’s reported palpitations required further cardiac evaluation, including a 24-hour Holter monitor, to assess their frequency and determine appropriate treatment.

Alvi also pointed to Khan’s reported use of three blood-pressure medicines and called for regular morning and evening monitoring to ensure the medication was properly adjusted.

He recommended a series of medical tests, including a stress test, echocardiogram, cardiac MRI, cardiac artery calcium (CAC) scan and, if medically indicated, a cardiac CT angiogram.

PTI founder’s health report submitted to Supreme Court

Dr Alvi said he was “deeply worried” that prolonged isolation was taking a physical toll on Khan and warned that any deterioration should be addressed without delay.

He called for Khan to be moved to a hospital and placed under the care of an independent panel of doctors, saying neither Khan’s family nor the public had sufficient confidence in government-appointed doctors alone.

Alvi also raised concerns about previous medical reports, alleging that medical information had been manipulated in the past.

“The next three months will decide whether his condition is reversed or becomes permanent,” he said, adding that he hoped Khan would remain in good health.