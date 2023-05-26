Medical report says Imran Khan not mentally stable: Health Minister

KARACHI: Federal Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel has asserted that the mental stability of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan ‘is questionable’ as he cited the former prime minister’s medical reports, ARY News reported on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, the federal minister said that the former prime minister’s samples were taken at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad after he was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9.

However, Abdul Qadir Patel said, Imran Khan was released before the medical report was submitted to the court. “The PTI chief was given an exemplary justice by higher judiciary,” he added.

The health minister said that the report will be shown to the nation, stressing that it was a “public document”.

Citing the medical report, he claimed Imran Khan’s ‘mental stability is questionable’. “This is your prime minister about whom a five-member panel of senior doctors is saying that his mental stability is questionable,” he added.

“The medical report is saying that when we talked to the former premier for a long time, his actions were not that of a fit man,” Patel alleged.

He further claimed that there was no mention of any fracture in PTI chief’s medical reports while he had a plaster on his leg for five to six months. “Have you ever seen anyone having himself plastered for a wound on the skin or muscle?” he asked.

The minister also said that the PTI chairman’s urine sample was also taken during the interrogation.

He pointed out that the initial report shows the presence of toxic elements and the excessive usage of alcohol and cocaine.

Imran Khan arrest

Imran Khan’s arrest from inside the premises of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday triggered protests in many cities of the country by his party activists and supporters as they clashed with the police and destroyed public properties.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.