RAWALPINDI, August 18: Noreen Niazi met her brother and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail today, ARY News reported.

The meeting took place in the conference room at 5:10pm and lasted for 14 minutes.

Sources said Noreen Niazi became emotional after seeing Imran Khan after a long time.

Qasim Khan was stopped in the jail parking area and was not allowed to proceed further.

Noreen Niazi left the jail after meeting Imran Khan.

When a journalist asked whether her meeting with the PTI founder had taken place, Noreen Niazi replied, “Yes, the meeting took place.”

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered authorities to immediately shift Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding Chairman Imran Khan to Shifa International Hospital.

Supreme Court Justice Shahid Waheed directed jail officials to facilitate the transfer, ruling that Dr Faisal Sultan and Dr Uzma Khan would accompany Imran during his hospital stay.

A three-member full bench headed by Justice Shahid Waheed, comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, was hearing petitions concerning Khan’s medical treatment and meetings with his family members.

The top court also instructed jail officials to arrange weekly family meetings for the PTI founder, adding that he will remain hospitalized until the next hearing.

The top court also instructed the government to submit the complete medical record of the former prime minister and asked the opposition party not to politicise its leader’s health condition.

On the other hand, the federal government raised objections regarding the shifting of Imran Khan to the hospital, stating that the court did not issue prior notice to the government in this regard.

The Supreme Court incorporated the government’s objections into the official order.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court directed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to ensure that no rallies or gatherings are held outside the hospital.

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