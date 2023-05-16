Imran Khan meets Aqeel Karim Dhedhi amid ‘political tension’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan met renowned businessman Aqeel Karim Dhedhi amid ‘political tension’, ARY News reported.

As per details, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi met the PTI chief Imran Khan at his Zaman Park Lahore residence.

On his departure from Zaman Park, a journalist asked if he brought someone’s message. In response, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi said that he came to discuss the current economic situation with the former prime minister Imran Khan.

Earlier in the day, PTI Chairman Imran Khan asserted that he would prove that arsonists were planted to provoke peaceful protestors on May 9 following his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Read more: IMRAN KHAN SAYS WILL PROVE ARSONISTS WERE PLANTED TO PROVOKE ‘PEACEFUL PROTESTORS’

Taking to Twitter, the former prime minister shared a video from his old televised address, insisting that he had exposed “the plan” to incite violence amid peaceful protests on March 22 after the attack on Islamabad judicial complex (IJC).

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.