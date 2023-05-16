Imran Khan says will prove arsonists were planted to provoke ‘peaceful protestors’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday asserted that he would prove that arsonists were planted to provoke peaceful protestors of May 9 – the day the former premier was arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the former prime minister shared a video from his old televised address, insisting that he had exposed “the plan” to incite violence amid peaceful protests on March 22 after the attack on Islamabad judicial complex (IJC).

“I recorded this on the 22nd of March after my attempted assassination in the Islamabad judicial complex on the 18th,” Imran Khan wrote.

I have consistently told my party workers that whatever the provocation they must only do peaceful protests . InshAllah whenever there is an independent inquiry I… pic.twitter.com/bLiJMay0qA — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 16, 2023

The PTI chairman said that he had strongly advised the party workers that they should protest while remaining completely peaceful no matter how much anyone provoked them.

“Whenever there is an independent inquiry I will prove that those who had guns and those who committed arson were planted amongst the demonstrators just as they were going to do in the plan I uncovered here in this video message,” said Imran Khan.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

Imran Khan’s arrest

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.