Imran Khan meets Azam Swati

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday met party Senator Azam Swati after the latter was released from an Islamabad sub-jail, ARY News reported.

According to details, PTI Senator Azam Swati called on former premier at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

Imran Khan congratulated Azam Swati on his release from jail and acknowledged the ‘courage and determination’ of the Senator.

The Senator apprised the PTI Chairman of the cases registered against him. He also acknowledged the party chairman’s support during his ‘tough times’.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad High Court (IHC) on January 2 granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati in controversial tweet case.

As per details, IHC approved the PTI senator Azam Swati’s post-arrest bail and ordered to release him against surety bonds of Rs200,000.

Earlier on Nov 27, 2022, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Senator in a case related to controversial tweets against state institutions.

The PTI leader was taken into custody by a three-member FIA team from his farmhouse located in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad. A fresh case has been registered against the PTI lawmaker.FIA Cybercrime Wing has confirmed the arrest of the PTI leader.

