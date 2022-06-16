Imran Khan meets differently-abled boy staying at Bani Gala camp

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has fulfilled the wish of a differently-abled young boy who stayed at Bani Gala camp for protecting him and waiting to meet him personally.

Imran Khan met the differently-abled boy namely Ibrahim at his Bani Gala residence after who stayed with PTI workers for 15 days at a camp established to protect him.

The boy has also brought a pair of Peshawari chappal and a waistcoat for Khan. The boy communicated his message in sign language to express his happiness to meet him.

Ibrahim also vented out anger on the Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah following the police brutality on May 25 during PTI’s Islamabad long march. Imran Khan smiled and responded to him, saying that he should not get worried about Sanaullah.

Earlier on May 12, Imran Khan had met his young fan namely Muhammad Abu Bakr who was caught crying after failing to meet him during an Abbottabad public gathering.

Imran Khan had invited his young fan, Muhammad Abu Bakr, to his Bani Gala residence after he watched the video of the Abbottabad public gathering.

Muhammad Abu Bakr had attended the PTI’s public gathering in Abbottabad from Lakki Marwat and eagerly awaited to meet Imran Khan there. However, he did not get the chance to meet Khan due to a huge crowd and security reasons.

A video of Abu Bakr had gone viral on social media in which he expressed his desire to meet Imran Khan. The disappointed young fan had said that he attended many PTI public meetings but he was not allowed to meet him.

After watching the viral video, Imran Khan called the young fan to fulfil his innocent wish to meet him at his residence. Muhammad Abu Bakr reached Khan’s residence with his father.

