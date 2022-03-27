Imran Khan misused state resources for Islamabad rally, alleges Maryam Nawaz

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan misused state resources for his Islamabad rally, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Maryam Nawaz, while addressing a press conference alongside Hamza Shehbaz, said that the public money was illegally spent to organise a rally by the Imran Khan-led PTI government in Islamabad. She alleged that the government vehicles, train and other resources were misused for the PTI rally.

The PML-N VP said that the PTI leaders should be ashamed for misusing the state resources for their political gains instead of spending the public money for the welfare of the nationals seeking relief.

Regarding the success of the joint opposition’s Islamabad march, she said that it took 8 to 9 hours for them for reaching Gujranwala from Lahore’s Shahdara due to the massive participation of the nationals. Maryam Nawaz thanked the Gujranwala citizens for their participation in the Mehngai Mukao March in large numbers.

She announced that a rally was held in Gujranwala on Saturday night and the second rally will be organised in the evening today.

She said that Mehngai Mukao March should be titled Raddul Fassaad or Raddul Shaitaan.

“Today, the nation will see your trump card. You have only one card which is tendering resignation and go to your home. Imran Khan should take retirement from the politics.”

She said that the PTI government will be held accountable for misusing the public money and the worst scandals came forth in the Imran Khan-led government. The PML-N VP also alleged that PM Imran Khan used religion card to save his government.

Maryam Nawaz said that the PTI government is violating the Constitution by delaying the voting on the no-confidence motion.

Hamza Shehbaz said that the nationals have proved the no-trust move against PM Imran Khan on the streets of Lahore yesterday. He said that the opposition will hold a historic rally and Imran Khan will be held accountable before the nation soon.

