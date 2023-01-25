Imran Khan accuses interim CM Punjab of “witch-hunt” against PTI

Hours after senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest, party chief Imran Khan not only condemned his arrest by calling it a “witch-hunt” against his party but also accused Interim Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi of backing such actions against PTI, ARY News reported.

Addressing his party’s workers and supporters, the PTI chief said that Mohsin Naqvi is not there to conduct the upcoming elections as a neutral supervisor as he was the one who “backed the regime change operation against PTI”.

“Mohsin Naqvi just did what was expected of him after his appointment (as CM Punjab), he cherry-picked those police officers who tortured PTI workers (in the past),” said Imran Khan.

“Are such people going to conduct free and fair elections?,” questioned Imran Khan.

The PTI chief urged his party supporters to stop fearing “jails, trials and tribulations” and unite against the incumbent “imported government”, who he claimed is bent upon taking country towards “destruction” and “chaos”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Imran Khan maintained that such “oppressive tactics” cannot force him to accept a government led by “crooks and thieves” and that he will fight such people “till his last breath”.

The PTI chief said that he has given 26 years of his politics in fight against such politicians “loot poor people of Pakistan” and “stash their wealth abroad” so that they can flee the country when needed.

He was of the view that such “leadership whose interests are abroad” cannot take the country towards progress but keeps the country and nation “enslaved” to their foreign masters.

The PTI chief said that his struggle is for justice and rule of law while the current government wants to bring in the “law of the jungle” in Pakistan.

Comments