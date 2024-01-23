PTI founder moves IHC for bail in Toshakhana, £190m cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking bail in Toshakhana and £190 million cases, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PTI founder through his counsel filed two separate pleas against an Accountability Court verdict that dismissed his post-arrest bail in both the cases.

In the pleas, the PTI founder requested the IHC to set aside the Accountability Court’s decision and grant him bail. It was pleaded in the pleas that the Accountability Court had rejected the bail after arrest pleas of the PTI founder in both the cases.

The PTI founder maintained that the cases against him aimed political victimisation and based on ‘malafide’ intentions.

Earlier on January 09, the Accountability Court in Islamabad rejected the bail applications of PTI founder in Toshakhana and £190 million cases.

Judge Muhammad Bashir, presiding over the Toshakhana and £190 million references, announced the verdict on petitions filed by deposed prime minister.