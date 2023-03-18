Imran Khan moves LHC against ‘illegal’ Zaman Park raid

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has moved Lahore High Court (LHC) against the ‘illegal’ raid carried out by police at his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, Advocate Azhar Farooq has filed a petition in Lahore High Court (LHC) on behalf of former prime minister against the ‘illegal’ raid at the latter’s residence.

In the petition, the police carried out ‘illegal raid’ despite clear orders from high court. “The police violated the sanctity of veil and walls and harassed the women, present in the house,” the petition alleged.

It further stated that the police conducted the raid “on orders of caretaker Punjab government”, urging the LHC to take relevant action against the ‘illegal’ raid.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab police raided Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

As per details, the police have arrested more than 13 PTI workers in the anti-encroachment operation at Zaman Park Lahore and one police constable was also injured in retaliation from the PTI workers. Heavy infantry of anti-encroachment squad and police took part in the operation.

The police closed the road leading to Imran Khan’s residence from Sundar Das Road for traffic and uprooted the tents from the road.

‘Zaman Park raided after ATC issued search warrant’

In a statement, the police officials said that PTI chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence was raided after Anti-terrorism Court administrative judge issued a search warrant.

Police claimed they arrived at Zaman Park with a search warrant. Despite the search, warrant police were not allowed to search that’s why the police personnel had to enter Zaman Park.

They further added that a lady officer was leading when the police personnel were entering PTI chief Imran Khan’s residence.

