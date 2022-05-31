Imran Khan moving SC for election date: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Revealing the strategy of ousted prime minister Imran Khan for new elections in the country, former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed on Tuesday said that the PTI chairman is moving SC for the date of fresh polls in the country.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, Sheikh Rasheed said the judgment of SC will be important regarding elections in the country. Discussions are underway everywhere to take the country on the path of prosperity.

The budget will be presented by the PML-N-led federal government or by the other government, everything is being discussed.

Judiciary and all state institutions are on the same page for the survival of the country, he was quoted as saying.

The general elections will be held before time, InshaAllah, the Awami Muslim League chief said.

‘General election after completion of tenure’

Last week, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, responding to the demand of Imran Khan for an immediate announcement of fresh elections, had said that the coalition government would announce the date of the general election after the completion of its tenure.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, while addressing a press conference had said that the government could not hold dialogues on the basis of threatening statements and orders.

ECP to unveil election date after ‘mutual consultation’

Amid unconfirmed reports of polls to be conducted in the last week of July, the Election of Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said it will decide the date for the upcoming general elections after mutual consultation with all stakeholders.

The ECP spokesperson claimed that there was no reason to keep the date of the elections secret, and the ECP would reveal the date after it held consultations with all stakeholders.

“The date and schedule of elections is not something to hide,” Hussain claimed. He also said that the link on the website was merely an “empty link.”

