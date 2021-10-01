PM Imran partially agreed to consult opposition leader for NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has partially agreed to consult the opposition leader regarding the names for the position of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Progress was made regarding the appointment of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman as the premier partially agreed to hold consultation with the opposition leader related to the names.

The majority of the session’s participants have suggested the premier hold consultations with the opposition leader regarding the names of the NAB chairman.

Sources told ARY News that the current NAB chairman Javed Iqbal will continue to perform his duties until the new appointment. Sources added that Javed Iqbal will be considered along with the other names for the NAB chairmanship.

The discussions were held during a session under the chair of PM Imran Khan which was attended by federal ministers, attorney general and other senior officers. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mahmood, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Farogh Naseem and others were present in the session.

PM Imran Khan issued directives to finalise non-controversial amendments in NAB laws that will increase the reputation of the accountability process.

Sources said that a session will be held on Tuesday next week regarding the appointment of the NAB chairman. The law minister and attorney general have been directed to finalise the amendments in NAB laws.

Earlier on September 28, PM Imran Khan had chaired a meeting to mull over a proposal regarding extension in the tenure of the incumbent National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

The discussion on extension and fresh appointment of chairman NAB had remained futile and the session ended without any decision.

“It was decided that another meeting will be called in the next couple of days to discuss the matter again,” they said while detailing that Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan, Adviser on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, and others attended the meeting.

They shared that the matters related to chairman NAB’s appointment and other changes in the NAB law were discussed during the meeting.

