Monday, September 27, 2021
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

PPP to forcefully oppose ‘illegal extension’ of NAB chairman’s tenure

test

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Monday his party would “forcefully” oppose the possible extension of Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal’s tenure as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

“Illegal extension in Chairman NABs tenures would be forcefully opposed by PPP,” the young PPP leader tweeted.

“Law specifies tenure my not be extended. Even attempting an extension, for most controversial chairman in history, would serve to prove our argument that National Accountability Bureau is an extension of IKs govt not impartial.”

On Saturday, Law Minister Farogh Naseem dismissed reports that his ministry has drafted an ordinance to extend the incumbent NAB chief’s tenure.

Talking to journalists, the law minister Farogh Naseem said the issue of the possible extension of the incumbent NAB chairman’s tenure has come up in meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan four to five times.

ALSO READ: NO ORDINANCE ON EXTENSION OF NAB CHIEF IN THE WORKS: FAROOGH NASEEM

The situation will become clear next week, he hoped and adding it is the prime minister’s prerogative to pick a person for the post of the head of the corruption watchdog and that he could only give his advice on the issue.

Farogh Naseem said the prime minister would consider more than one name for the post and will pick whoever he thinks is fit for the slot.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.