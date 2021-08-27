Govt paying attention to encourage exporters for economic stability: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired the session of National Export Development Board (NEDB) which was attended by federal ministers, exporters and high-level officers, ARY News reported on Friday.

A briefing was given to the participants of the session regarding the status of the country’s export volume and steps being taken by the federal authorities to further expand it.

It was told that there are many opportunities to further improve rice exports. The officials said that the export target could be increased up to $5 billion from $2 billion.

PM Imran Khan said that the federal government was paying attention to encourage exporters for the economic stability of the country.

He said that special attention should be given to the production of organic and brown rice. PM Khan also asked the authorities to motivate people to use organic and brown rice.

The premier directed the concerned authorities to ensure the implementation of long-term financing and export refinancing scheme.

The session was attended by the finance minister, minister for industries and production, minister for maritime affairs, special assistant on political communication Shahbaz Gill, Advisor for Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production, and Investment of Pakistan Abdul Razak Dawood, major rice exporters and high-level officers.

In July, PM Imran Khan had said reforms are underway to improve the tax system, and consultation with all stakeholders will accelerate this process.

While speaking in a meeting with all officials of all the major chambers of commerce across Pakistan, PM Imran Khan had emphasised the industrial development for the economic progress of the country.

He had said the government is providing incentives to industries for enhancing exports.

The premier had directed the federal ministers to remain in contact with all stakeholders and hold regular meetings with them to listen to their problems and proposals.

He had said after providing facilities to industrialists and the business community, the government is now focused to resolve issues through mutual consultations.