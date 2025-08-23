PTI founder’s nephew Sher Shah sent on five-day physical remand

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has approved a five-day physical remand of Sher Shah, the son of Aleema Khan and nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, in connection with the Jinnah House attack case, ARY News reported.

Earlier, the court had reserved its decision on the police request for physical remand. During the hearing, the investigation officer presented video evidence showing the suspect, Sher Shah, present at the crime scene, which was also played in court.

The officer informed the court that Imran Khan’s nephew’s photogrammetric and polygraph tests need to be conducted and sought a 30-day physical remand for further investigation.

However, defense counsel Salman Akram Raja opposed the request, questioning the delay in arresting the accused after 27 months.

“If this trend continues, the entire city will be arrested,” he remarked, urging the court to discharge the suspect instead of granting remand.

After reviewing the evidence, the court approved a 5-day physical remand and handed Sher Shah over to police custody.

Also Read: Police detain Aleema Khan’s second son in May 9 case

Earlier, authorities had detained Sher Shah, the second son of Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) incarcerated founder Imran Khan.

According to details, police confirmed the arrest, stating that Aleema Khan’s second son, Sher Shah, was taken into custody in connection with the May 9 case. The SSP Investigation also verified the detention.

Similarly, an anti-terrorism court approved eight-day physical remand for Shahrez Khan, the nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

Shahrez Khan, who is the son of Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, was arrested in connection with the Jinnah House attack case. The hearing was conducted by Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Manzar Ali Gul.

Speaking to the media, the DIG Investigation Lahore confirmed that Shahrez was wanted by Lahore police for his alleged involvement in multiple May 9-related cases.