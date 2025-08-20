PTI founder nominates Achakzai, Swati as opposition leaders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has nominated Mahmood Khan Achakzai as the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Azam Khan Swati as the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, ARY News reported.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja confirmed the nominations by Imran Khan, saying the party has finalized its decision for both houses of parliament.

The nomination from Imran Khan came after three key positions held by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the National Assembly — Opposition Leader, Parliamentary Leader, and Deputy Parliamentary Leader — were officially declared vacant.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers, including Opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub and Senate Opposition Leader Shibli Faraz after conviction in May 9 riots cases.

The ECP issued notifications confirming the disqualifications under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution, which bars convicted individuals from holding parliamentary seats.

Among the disqualified lawmakers were National Assembly member Zartaj Gul, as well as MNAs Rai Haider Ali, SIC chairman Hamid Raza, and Rai Hassan Nawaz.

Additionally, MPAs Ansar Iqbal, Junaid Afzal Sahi, and Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal had also been disqualified, with the ECP issuing notifications.

The disqualifications notified after an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Faisalabad sentenced PTI leaders including Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul, Shibli Faraz to 10 years in prison in connection with the May 9 riots cases.

As per details, former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, Zain Qureshi, and Khayal Kastro were acquitted in these cases.

On the other hand PTI MPA Junaid Afzal Sahi received a three-year prison term, while Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, nephew of Sheikh Rashid, SIC head Sahibzada Hamid Raza was also handed a 10-year sentence.

Other convicted PTI leaders include Rai Hassan Nawaz, Rai Murtaza Iqbal, Chaudhry Bilal Ijaz, Mrs. Farrukh Agha, Farkhunda Kokab, Kanwal Shauzab, Mohammad Ahmad Chattha, Chaudhry Asif Ali, Shakeel Ahmad Khan Niazi, Sardar Azimullah Khan, Mehr Muhammad Javed, and Muhammad Ansar Iqbal.