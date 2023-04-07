Imran Khan not to appear before JIT probing rioting cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan has decided not to appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe cases registered against the party leaders.

The JIT was formed by the government to probe the cases registered against the PTI chief and workers over vandalism and attacks on police.

The JIT, set up by the caretaker Punjab government, has summoned the PTI chairman at the CCPO Office in Lahore today at 2pm.

But according to sources in the PTI, Imran Khan will not appear before the investigation team.

It may be noted that only Asad Umar appeared before the JIT after being summoned, while other PTI leaders did not show up.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan filed a plea with the Lahore High Court (LHC) for quashing cases registered against party workers.

