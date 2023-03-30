JIT formed to probe cases against PTI leaders

LAHORE: The federal government formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe into the cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, ARY News reported on Thursday.

JIT chief summoned PTI leaders including Hammad Azhar, Farrukh Habib, Fawad Chaudhry, Ejaz Chaudhary, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and others at Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) office at 11 am tomorrow.

“All PTI leaders will record their statement before JIT tomorrow,” sources said.

The JIT will investigate the 10 cases registered against PTI leaders and workers.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan filed a plea with the Lahore High Court (LHC) for quashing cases registered against party workers.

The federal government, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), prime minister, interior minister, caretaker Punjab minister, IG Punjab, anti-corruption, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and PEMRA have been made respondents by Imran Khan.

The former prime minister in his plea said that PTI workers are being booked in various cases on daily basis. The LHC has been urged to pass orders to stop arrests and detentions of PTI workers.

Khan has also sought details of cases registered against him in Punjab and pleaded with the court for prior notice if his arrest is required in any case.

