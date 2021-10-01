PM Imran Khan directs to expedite work on Nullah Lai Expressway project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned to expedite development works on the Nullah Lai Expressway project in Rawalpindi, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

Chairing a meeting on the project also attended by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, the prime minister said that he would not tolerate any delay in the launch of the Nullah Lai Expressway project.

In February this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the Nullah Lai expressway project to be completed at a cost of Rs75 billion aimed to solve the problems of Rawalpindi residents.

It may be noted that an expressway will be constructed on both sides of Nullah Lai as wells as two malls would be built on government land around the expressway. The project would be completed through a public-private partnership.

The project will play important role in the transformation of Rawalpindi city.

During the meeting in February, the prime minister approved the project and directed authorities concerned to start work on the Nullah project as soon as possible.

Read More: RING ROAD SCAM: PUNJAB ACE GIVES CLEAN CHIT TO ZULFI, GHULAM SARWAR

The premier also directed to complete zoning of the concerned area and changes in relevant bylaws so that commercial and multi-storey buildings could be constructed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan further said that the people of Rawalpindi were facing various problems over the last years due to the increase in the population of the city, adding that the ring road and Nullah Lai expansion projects will boost investment and economic activities.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!