PTI founder offered me presidency three times: Asad Qaiser

SWABI: Former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Wednesday asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan had offered him the presidency three times, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in connection with the election 2024, the PTI leader said that deposed premier Imran Khan offered him presidency, but “I refused due to protocol”.

Asad Qaiser further said that he took the position of National Assembly Speaker for the construction and development of his constituency.

Earlier, the PTI leader – in an exclusive interview with ARY News – urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to play a more effective role in ensuring the ‘free and fair’ polls in the country.

He termed the election commission’s role during the upcoming general election 2024 as ‘worst’, stating that the electoral watchdog should play its role as a neutral institution.

“Such elections will not bring stability but things will get worse in Pakistan,” Qaiser asserted, he accused the ECP of “supporting” a political party, and stated that, despite the pre-poll rigging tactics, PTI will win the upcoming elections.”

Asad Qaiser claimed that the PTI is still popular among the people, alleging that the opposition is playing dirty tactics to ‘rule out’ the senior leadership of PTI from the general election contest.