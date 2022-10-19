It doesn’t concern me whoever becomes army chief, says Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that he doesn’t concern him who becomes the next army chief, AYR News reported on Wednesday.

The former premier made these remarks while talking to a delegation of the National Press Club and the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ), who had called on him at his Banigala residence.

During the meeting, they discussed the freedom of expression situation in the country and the fascism against journalists at the government level, said a statement.

Imran Khan noted that the PTI’s political struggle was based on the supremacy of the Constitution and law. “It is impossible to imagine a prosperous society without the establishment of justice and the rule of law,” he said.

The PTI chief further said that the corrupt elite nurtured the culture of trampling the constitution and law for their own interests, adding that his ‘Haqiqi Azadi’ movement would bring the rule of law to the country.

He also criticised the coalition government, saying that violations of human rights at the hands of the “imported government”, especially curbs on the media, were unprecedented.

He added that a shameful tradition of torture was revived for the expression of opinion by senior Senator Azam Swati and other political workers and journalists. On appointment of next army chief, the former prime minister said that he doesn’t concern him whoever becomes Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Reiterating his call for early and transparent elections, he said that the party was preparing to bring its movement to its logical end in a vigorous manner while staying within the framework of the Constitution and the law.

