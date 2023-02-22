Imran Khan ordered to appear before banking court on Feb 28

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad high court (IHC) has ordered the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan to appear before court on February 28 in prohibited funding case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the banking court heard the plea of Imran Khan to appear before court via video link in the prohibited funding case.

The PTI counsel told the court that Imran Khan couldn’t come to his Islamabad residence after Wazirabad attack incident. The prosecution’s case is why his health is not getting better but the medical reports have been submitted to the court, the counsel said.

They further said that the medical reports were presented before Lahore high court (LHC) and they were satisfied with the reports.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahingiri asked when will the PTI chief appear before the court. At this, the PTI counsel said that he will appear before March 3.

The two member bench of IHC issued the orders and rejected PTI chairman Imran Khan’s plea to appear before court via video link in the prohibited funding case.

Earlier, a division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) decided to hear the plea submitted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for attending the hearing via video link in the prohibited funding case.

On February 2, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) ruling in prohibited funding case.

The court had reserved its verdict on the party’s petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) ruling last month.

On August 10 last year, the PTI had challenged the ECP ruling in the IHC, seeking annulment of the order in the prohibited funding case.

In his petition filed with the IHC, PTI Additional Secretary-General Omar Ayub had asked the court to revoke the ECP’s show-cause notice sent to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and nullify Aug 2 ECP ruling.

