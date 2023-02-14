Prohibited funding case: IHC fixes hearing of Imran Khan’s plea

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear the plea submitted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for attending the hearing via video link in the prohibited funding case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The IHC division bench will hear Imran Khan’s plea along with the objections. The IHC division bench was comprised of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.

The Registrar’s Office of the high court raised an objection that the former premier has not yet completed the biometric verification.

The PTI chief had challenged the banking court’s order that was issued on January 31. The banking court had rejected Khan’s plea for attending the hearing of the prohibited funding case via video link.

The banking court gave final chance to Imran Khan to appear to attend the hearing.

On February 2, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) ruling in prohibited funding case.

The court had reserved its verdict on the party’s petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) ruling last month.

The verdict on PTI’s plea was reserved by a larger bench of the IHC — comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Miangul Hassan and Justice Babar Sattar.

On August 10 last year, the PTI had challenged the ECP ruling in the IHC, seeking annulment of the order in the prohibited funding case.

In his petition filed with the IHC, PTI Additional Secretary-General Omar Ayub had asked the court to revoke the ECP’s show-cause notice sent to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and nullify Aug 2 ECP ruling.

