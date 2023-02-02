Prohibited funding: IHC dismisses PTI plea challenging ECP verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) ruling in prohibited funding case, ARY News reported.

The court had reserved its verdict on the party’s petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) ruling last month.

The verdict on PTI’s plea was reserved by a larger bench of the IHC — comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Miangul Hassan and Justice Babar Sattar.

On August 10 last year, the PTI had challenged the ECP ruling in the IHC, seeking annulment of the order in the prohibited funding case.

In his petition filed with the IHC, PTI Additional Secretary-General Omar Ayub had asked the court to revoke the ECP’s show-cause notice sent to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and nullify Aug 2 ECP ruling.

ECP ruling

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI had been proven. ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

The ECP had also stated in its verdict that former prime minister Imran Khan submitted a misdeclaration in the PTI prohibited funding case.

The funds were also in violation of Article 6 of the Political Parties Act.

Comments