Court rejects plea seeking Imran Khan’s arrest warrant in judge ‘threat’ case

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad rejected a plea to issue an arrest warrant of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case related to his threatening remarks against a female judge, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the senior civil judge Rana Mujahid Raheem announced the reserved verdict on PTI chief Imran Khan Plea.

The court accepted the former chairman Imran Khan’s plea to exempt him from personal appearance for today.

The plea to issue his arrest warrant was rejected and the case was adjourned till March 9.

Earlier, a district and sessions court in Islamabad summoned former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case related to his ‘threatening’ remarks against a female judge.

It is pertinent to mention here that a terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan in Margalla police station for allegedly using derogatory language and threatening Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad on August 20.

However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Sep 19 ordered removal of terrorism sections from the case registered against the PTI chief for threatening the woman judge and officials of Islamabad police.

