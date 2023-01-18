Imran Khan summoned in female judge ‘threat’ case

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Wednesday summoned former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case related to his ‘threatening’ remarks against a female judge.

Imran Khan, who was asked to appear before the court in person today, skipped today’s hearing, while his junior counsel Sardar Masroof appeared before the court.

The hearing was adjourned until January 24 as senior judge Rana Majid had been on leaves. PTI chairman Khan has been directed to ensure his court appearance on the next hearing.

A terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan in Margalla police station for allegedly using derogatory language and threatening Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad on August 20.

However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Sep 19 ordered removal of terrorism sections from the case registered against the PTI chief for threatening the woman judge and officials of Islamabad police.

